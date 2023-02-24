IRON SHEETS: Karamoja elders demand Minister’s apology

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elders in Kotido district have demanded that the Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs tender an apology over alleged theft of Karamoja relief items.

Mary Gorreti Kitutu is under investigations for allegedly diverting iron sheets that were procured to support the vulnerable groups and reformed warriors in the sub region.

The Karamoja elders have condemned the alleged diversion of relief items saying the minister should apologize before the elders if she wants to survive curses.

John Bosco Akore, the secretary for Kotido Elder’s Council told URN that they had already prophesied the mismanagement of the iron sheets two weeks before the news about the alleged theft reached them.

According to Akore, they conducted their prayers from the traditional gathering formally known as ‘’Akiriket” seeking God’s guidance to prevail peace and government commitment to support the region. He said they are ready to forgive her if she repents.

Akore said in the process, the elders started foretelling about the some officials in the government who are trying to sabotage the programs meant to change their society.

Sammy Ogwel, an Elder noted that it is very immoral for the minister deny vulnerable communities when they have hopes in them as the leaders who relieve them from the suffering.

Ogwel said the minister could have brought the relief and sold it to the people of Karamoja rather than failing to deliver completely.

‘’There are still some few individuals with money here, they could buy and see them developing the region than bringing those items from Kampala in the name of delivering to Karamoja and it stops on the way,’’ Ogwel lamented.

He said it would be wise for the troubled minister to step aside and allow investigation to take its course as elders decided on the way forward.

On Wednesday, the members of parliament from Karamoja sub region submitted to the offices of the Speaker and the Clerk to parliament a notice of motion to censure Minister Gorreti Kitutu .

URN