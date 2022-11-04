Iran’s FM urges Biden to end “hypocrisy”

Tehran, Iran | Xinhua | Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian slammed on Friday “meddlesome remarks” by U.S. President Joe Biden, urging him to stop his hypocritical behavior and support for terrorism.

In a tweet, Amir-Abdollahian said the White House, which increasingly supported “violence and terror during recent riots in Iran,” is simultaneously “reaching out for an agreement” on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

He called on Biden to “end this hypocrisy” and the support for “terror.”

The talks on the rival of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, began in April 2021 in Vienna. Iran signed the nuclear deal with major powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for removing sanctions on the country. However, the United States quit the agreement and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

No breakthrough was achieved after the latest round of talks held in early August this year.

Also on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said “the hegemonic system ruling the United States is the symbol and embodiment of global arrogance, which is willing to destroy the interests of many other nations across the world to ensure its own.”

He made the remarks while addressing street ralliers who marked the national Student Day and the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance on Friday, stressing Iran will never become a “milking cow” for Washington, official news agency IRNA reported.