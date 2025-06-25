Iranian president announces “end of the 12-day war”

TEHRAN, IRAN | Xinhua | Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday announced the “end of the 12-day war” and urged all government bodies and revolutionary institutions to focus all their efforts on reconstruction.

“Today, after your brave and historic resilience, we witness a ceasefire and the end of the 12-day war imposed on the Iranian nation by the adventurism” of Israel, Pezeshkian said in a message to the Iranian people after the ceasefire came into force.

“The aggressive enemy failed to achieve its nefarious goals of destroying nuclear facilities and undermining nuclear knowledge, as well as inciting social unrest,” he said.

In contrast, the collapse of “the false invincibility” of Israel and its allies, along with the extensive destruction of important facilities and centers in the occupied territories, sent a key message to the world that the cost of adventurism against great Iran is exceedingly heavy, he added.

In a phone call with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that his country is ready to resolve issues within international frameworks and at the negotiating table.

The United States and Israel seek to create discord and enmity among Islamic countries, he said, noting that Iran is seeking to strengthen unity and peace in the region and considers them a basis for accelerating development.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and heavy damage.

On Saturday, the U.S. Air Force bombed three Iranian nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran on Monday targeted the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Following Iran’s attack, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between the two sides would begin around 0400 GMT Tuesday. Both Iran and Israel later confirmed the start of the ceasefire. ■