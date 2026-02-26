Iran, U.S. signal openness to diplomacy as nuclear talks approach

CAIRO, EGYPT | Xinhua | Iran expressed optimism on Wednesday over the upcoming nuclear talks with the United States, as both sides signaled a willingness to pursue diplomacy amid heightened regional tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi headed to Geneva on the same day to lead his country’s delegation in the third round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States, scheduled for Thursday.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that his administration sees “good prospects” for the diplomatic effort and expressed hope that the process would be managed in a way to move the country beyond a “neither war nor peace” situation.

Pezeshkian added that his administration has made efforts to that end under the guidance of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Araghchi said Iran is approaching the talks with a determination to achieve a “fair and equitable” deal in the shortest possible time.

He described the talks as a “historic opportunity” to strike an unprecedented agreement capable of addressing mutual concerns and safeguarding common interests, adding that a deal is within reach only if diplomacy is given priority.

However, domestic political figures struck a more cautious tone. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Wednesday that Iran reserves all options in dealing with the United States, both “dignity-based diplomacy and regret-inducing defense,” according to official news agency IRNA.

In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the issue on Tuesday during his first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, stating a preference for a diplomatic resolution but reiterating a firm red line.

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy,” he said. “But one thing is certain — I will never allow … Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

The president also accused Iran of advancing its missile program in ways that could eventually threaten the United States and its allies.

“They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America,” Trump said.

Iran has reaffirmed its missile program as a nonnegotiable “red line,” ruled out any halt to uranium enrichment on its soil, citing domestic needs for energy and pharmaceuticals, and dismissed the possibility of negotiations on its missile capabilities.

Also on Wednesday, the Australian government announced that it had ordered the departure of all family members of its officials stationed in Israel, citing a deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

The recent developments follow two rounds of indirect nuclear talks earlier this month, with the first in Muscat on Feb. 6 and the second in Geneva on Feb. 17, both yielding little visible progress.

Analysts suggest the upcoming one may represent a critical juncture, with some warning of potential military escalation should diplomacy fail.

Trump warned on Monday that while he prefers a deal with Iran, its absence could lead to “a very bad day” for Iran, referring to a potential U.S. strike. ■