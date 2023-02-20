Iran slams EU for continuing Trump’s sanctions against Tehran

Tehran, Iran | Xinhua | Iranian foreign minister has criticized the European Union (EU) for continuing the sanctions policy that former U.S. President Donald Trump had implemented against Tehran, saying it proves the bloc’s continued use of double standards.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday night, in response to recent EU sanctions imposed on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported on Monday.

The EU imposed sanctions on more than 30 Iranian officials and organizations in late January, including units of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, for their response to the recent protests in the country. Britain and the United States also slapped new sanctions on Iran.

Regarding Iran’s interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the safeguards issues, the Iranian top diplomat said Tehran is preparing for a visit to Iran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and joint initiatives are scheduled during his visit.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.