Sunday , September 6 2020
Lato Milk
Home / COVID-19 Updates / Iran, Russia to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine: report
Covid-19 Image

Iran, Russia to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine: report

The Independent September 5, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, WORLD Leave a comment

This handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Tehran, Iran | XINHUA | Iran and Russia will cooperate to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in the Islamic republic, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was quoted as saying by semi-official FARS news agency on Saturday.

The announcement was made on Friday at the online meeting between Jalali and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), according to the report.

The Iranian ambassador congratulated Russia on “the production of a vaccine for COVID-19.”

Jalali also called for further health and medical cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Dmitriev expressed happiness over the two countries’ readiness for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s health authorities recently announced the production of COVID-19 vaccine.

******

XINHUA

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved