Iran, Russia to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine: report

Tehran, Iran | XINHUA | Iran and Russia will cooperate to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in the Islamic republic, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was quoted as saying by semi-official FARS news agency on Saturday.

The announcement was made on Friday at the online meeting between Jalali and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), according to the report.

The Iranian ambassador congratulated Russia on “the production of a vaccine for COVID-19.”

Jalali also called for further health and medical cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Dmitriev expressed happiness over the two countries’ readiness for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s health authorities recently announced the production of COVID-19 vaccine.

