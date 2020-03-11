Iowa-based swimmer Athieno starts 2020 strongly

Best times | RESULT THIS WEEKEND

50 butterfly 29.88 |

50 yards freestyle 25.27 | 25.89

100 yards freestyle 54.86 | 56.3

200 yards freestyle …. | 2:06.36 secs

200 Yards Medley Relay…. | 2:03.22

| 50 yards freestyle | 25.89 100 yards freestyle | 56.3 200 yards freestyle …. | 2:06.36 secs 200 Yards Medley Relay…. | 2:03.22 200 yards free relay …. | 1:49.66

Iowa, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | Two weeks after US-based swimming prodigy Athieno Grace Wandera dominated her category with seven medals at the short course age group USA championships hosted in Iowa, she continued her strong start to 2020 with another five-medal haul at the weekend.

She grabbed three individual gold in the 50 yards freestyle in 25.89 seconds, 100 yards freestyle in 55.56 seconds and in the 200 yards freestyle in 2:06.36 at the Iowa YMCA State Swim Meet in the US.

She then teamed up with her DSMY Marlins Travel Team colleagues to grab gold in the 200 yard freestyle Relay in 2:06.36 secs and the 200 Yard Medley Relay in 2:03.22 at the event in Marshalltown.

Her times at the weekend fell short of her personal best times and her performance two weeks back, where she set new marks of 54:86 seconds in the 100 freestyle and 25.27 in the 50 yards freestyle.

She however still shows that she is a candidate to be added to Uganda’s list of candidates to feature in international events in the coming years, if her performance in the US state of Iowa is anything to go by.

Athieno Grace Wandera was born in Iowa, Waukee U.S.A on March 31, 2007 to a sporting family.

Athieno’s parents were born and raised in Uganda and they were very competitive athletes throughout their youth.

Athieno’s dad is Dr. Apollo Wandera from Tororo who was a track and field star, and mum is Justine Grace Etima Wandera from Arua who was a star netballer. Justine Grace Etima is daughter of former Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) Joseph Etima (RIP) and is currently a doctoral candidate at Walden University USA.

RELATED STORIES

Two golds and Iowa race records for Athieno