Inzu Ya Masaba factions clash over Umukuka’s funeral arrangement

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The two factions of Inzu Ya Masaba have issued contradictory statement about the burial arrangements of the late Umukuka Bob Saul Kipiro Mushikor. Mushikor succumbed to diabetes at his residence on Union Road in Mbale City on Monday afternoon.

His body is lying in the morgue at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital pending the conclusion of the funeral arrangements. However, the warring factions of Inzu Ya Masaba have issued two different statements concerning the deceased’s burial, which has stirred confusion among the Bamasaba.

Shortly after Mushikori’s death on Monday evening, the official leadership of Inzu Ya Masaba led by the speaker Rose Nelima and Secretary Wilson Geoffrey Wepondi issued a statement indicating that the burial arrangements will be communicated later. The statement also indicated that only Wepondi has been designated to communicate on the matter on behalf of the institution about the Umukuka’s death.

“The Ad hock committee elected by the governing board shall sit on Wednesday 6th January 2021, the cultural council shall sit on Thursday 07th January 2021 and the emergency general assembly will sit on 8th January/2021,” the statement reads. It also indicated that the Umukuka III Elect John Amram Wagabyalire has appointed a funeral committee to organize the funeral and that the committee will liaise with the central government to ensure the Umukuka emeritus is laid to rest in a befitting manner.

The committee comprises of over 30 people including politicians, RDCs, ministers in the institution and Mbale DPC among others. However, on Tuesday the rival faction allied to Mike Jude Mudoma, the parallel Umukuka issued a statement indicating that they were in charge of the deceased’s burial arrangements. “The Organs of the Inzu have swung into action and in conjunction with the family of the late Umukuka will inform the public on the funeral arrangements,” read a statement signed by James Kangala, the Secretary General of the rival faction.

The statement also indicated that all the activities concerning the burial of Mushikori are being spear headed by the cultural council coordinated by Rev. Dr. Stephen Mungoma, the chairperson of the governing board, which is constitutionally mandated to manage the activities of the Inzu Ya Masaba. Nelson Wediara, the speaker of the rival faction claims that they are the legitimate leaders of the institution and it is upon them to organise a befitting burial for the umukuka.

The clash between the rival factions has generated a heated debate on social media with members accusing the groups of fronting their personal interests at the expense of the Bamasaba during this trying moment.

“Am in complete disbelief that the two factions in Inzu can continue to bicker after the death of the principle I thought this would be the time for you to sit on a round table and organize a nice send off for His Highness Bob. Shame on you the Kangalas and the Wepondis. Some of us will never forgive your egocentrics for destroying our Inzu,” Willy Nangoshya, one of the concerned Bamasaba posted in the save Inzu ya Masaba whatsApp group.

Eddy Kamoli, another member on the same group posted “It’s a moment that we need total peace, reunite, cooperate and collaborate”. Sara Maswere, a member in the institution, said that she is surprised that Wedaira and Kangala are never ashamed, “Some people should also get ashamed of their actions,” she said. Abasa Wetaaka, the National Unity Platform Mbale City Mayoral candidate, said this is the right time for the two factions to unite and foster development in Bugisu. He urged the two factions to put aside their differences and give the Umukuka a befitting send off. //Cue in: “Side ne side…

Uganda Radio Network has learnt that two factions have sought audience with Mbale Resident District Commissioner Sulaiman Ogajjo Barasa to discuss the way forward on the burial of the deceased Umukuka.

********

URN