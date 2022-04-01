International Hospital Kampala (IHK) launches neighborhood wellness program

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | The International Hospital Kampala (IHK) on Friday, April 1st officially launched the Neighborhood wellness program for residents of Namuwongo, Kansanga, Bukasa, Kibuli, Kabalagala and Kisugu.

The program is intended to extend much needed affordable medical services to individuals and groups living within the neighborhood of the hospital.

Through the Neighborhood wellness program, the hospital shall offer free ambulance transportation services to IHK, in case of emergencies within the neighborhood, a free child nutrition clinic every Sunday, free aerobics classes on Sunday, discounts on outpatient services, and room rates when admitted. All benefits apply to registered residents of Namuwongo, Kansanga, Bukasa, Kibuli, Kabalagala and Kisugu who have a Neighborhood Scheme card. Cards are distributed to residents with a National ID or introduction letter from LC1 as proof of residence.

In his speech at the official launch, the IHK General Manager Joel Oroni, said, “The new IHK Neighborhood wellness campaign is an addition to the support we provide to our community through IMF/Touch Namuwongo Project that has existed for more than 10 years providing free services including screening, counselling and treatment for people living with HIV/AIDs and TB among others in Makindye”.

The IHK General Manager further explained that, “Community health cascades to family and individual health and our goal is to take quality affordable healthcare to the grassroots.” During the launch at Namuwongo Market, IHK provided free wellness checks to residents of the community, including consultation with a doctor, laboratory services and treatment for those who require medication and counselling services.