International Council of Beverages Associations launches ICBA Africa

Washington, US | PRNewswire | The International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA), the global voice for the non-alcoholic beverage industry, has appointed Iddah Asin as Executive Director of the newly established ICBA Africa.

According to a statement from ICBA, the launch of ICBA Africa reflects “Africa’s dynamic market potential and demonstrates the sector’s continued, proactive commitment to strengthening collaboration within the sector and through partnerships with governments, civil society and other key stakeholders to share best practices, support evidence-based policymaking and achieve shared goals.”

ICBA Africa will complement the work of ICBA Latin America and ICBA Asia Pacific, deepening ICBA’s global network and strengthening its role as an advocate for evidence-based, coherent approaches to issues like health and environmental sustainability.

Officials said Asin’s decades of experience will uniquely position ICBA Africa for success during this pivotal moment. Asin was previously Head of Government Affairs and Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa for Johnson & Johnson and Manager, Government and Industry Affairs for Kenya Airways. She is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a seasoned expert in health policy and sustainability, educated in law and public policy at Makerere University, Kenya School of Law and Strathmore Business School.

Asin was voted one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers by the Nairobi Legal Awards in 2024 and was named as one of Kenya’s Top 40 under 40 Women by the Nation Media Group in 2017.

Based in Nairobi, Asin will work closely with the entire ICBA network and officer core, including ICBA Vice President and Beverage Association of South Africa CEO Mpho Thothela.

“I’m truly honored to become the first Executive Director of ICBA Africa and to help the sector contribute to positive outcomes on the continent and around the world, building from Africa’s unique priorities and maximizing our collective potential,” Asin said.

ICBA President Andrés Massieu added: “The launch of ICBA Africa marks a significant milestone for the sector, bringing leading beverage companies together to act with vision under Ms. Asin’s leadership. Benefitting from Ms. Asin’s deep expertise in public-private collaboration, health, and sustainability, we are confident that ICBA Africa will be a valuable resource to governments and stakeholders throughout the region and globally.”

ICBA Executive Director Kate Loatman further welcomed Asin, saying “I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Asin to this important role and could not be more excited to work together to continue growing ICBA’s impact as a powerful platform for engagement, partnerships and progress.”

ICBA is an international nongovernmental organization established in 1995 that represents the interests of the worldwide non-alcoholic beverage industry.

The members of ICBA include national and regional beverage associations, as well as international beverage companies that operate in more than 200 countries and territories and produce, distribute, and sell a variety of non-alcoholic sparkling and still beverages, including soft drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled waters, flavored and/or enhanced waters, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, 100% fruit or vegetable juices, nectars and juice drinks, and dairy-based beverages.