THIS WEEK: Internal Affairs resumes issuing passports
Kampala, Uganda | THIS WEEK | Normal Operations in issuance of passports resumed at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Aug.21 following months of book shortages.
A Notice from the ministry indicated that they resumed by clearing backlog caused by low stock a process they will finish in the next two weeks. Also, they announced that handling a normal application will now take 10 days whereas express applications will take two working days.
Earlier in June, the ministry faced a shortage of passport booklets something that forced them to priotise making passports for patients travelling for treatment, government officials and students with foreign scholarships.
However, Uganda issues three types of passports – Ordinary issued to ordinary citizens, Diplomatic for diplomats and Official issued to government officials.
How much does it cost for processing an express ordinary passport.
Would like to Know steps taken to get an ordinary passport for a person in up country and gets it difficult to make it to Kampala and the price for ordinary passport. Thanks
Please , I am out of country but I need my kids to get passports in 3 days, what is required? Thanks.
I applied for passport on 20/11/17 they told me there’s ashotage I don’t know if they have brought passport booklets.
I applied in November, could my passport be ready now?
Are u now issuing the east african passport.
Hi how long do ordinary passport take to be out now
BT you dint talk abt money for mukulu, how much is for mukulu