THIS WEEK: Internal Affairs resumes issuing passports

Kampala, Uganda | THIS WEEK | Normal Operations in issuance of passports resumed at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Aug.21 following months of book shortages.

A Notice from the ministry indicated that they resumed by clearing backlog caused by low stock a process they will finish in the next two weeks. Also, they announced that handling a normal application will now take 10 days whereas express applications will take two working days.

Earlier in June, the ministry faced a shortage of passport booklets something that forced them to priotise making passports for patients travelling for treatment, government officials and students with foreign scholarships.

However, Uganda issues three types of passports – Ordinary issued to ordinary citizens, Diplomatic for diplomats and Official issued to government officials.