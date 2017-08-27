THIS WEEK: Internal Affairs resumes issuing passports

Sunday , January 13 2019
The Independent August 27, 2017 In The Magazine, News 8 Comments

Kampala, Uganda | THIS WEEK | Normal Operations in issuance of passports resumed at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Aug.21 following months of book shortages.

A Notice from the ministry indicated that they resumed by clearing backlog caused by low stock a process they will finish in the next two weeks. Also, they announced that handling a normal application will now take 10 days whereas express applications will take two working days.

Earlier in June, the ministry faced a shortage of passport booklets something that forced them to priotise making passports for patients travelling for treatment, government officials and students with foreign scholarships.

However, Uganda issues three types of passports – Ordinary issued to ordinary citizens, Diplomatic for diplomats and Official issued to government officials.

8 comments

  1. Lemo Lameck Felix.
    September 26, 2017 at 11:14 am

    How much does it cost for processing an express ordinary passport.

    Reply
  2. Adriko Joseph Job
    November 30, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Would like to Know steps taken to get an ordinary passport for a person in up country and gets it difficult to make it to Kampala and the price for ordinary passport. Thanks

    Reply
  3. Namajja Monica
    December 4, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Please , I am out of country but I need my kids to get passports in 3 days, what is required? Thanks.

    Reply
  4. Ahirwe
    December 8, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    I applied for passport on 20/11/17 they told me there’s ashotage I don’t know if they have brought passport booklets.

    Reply
  5. Saturday Nason
    January 9, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I applied in November, could my passport be ready now?

    Reply
  6. Kusiima Rebecca
    October 19, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Are u now issuing the east african passport.

    Reply
  7. Komungaro Ashiraf
    December 7, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Hi how long do ordinary passport take to be out now

    Reply
  8. Nabangi William
    January 12, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    BT you dint talk abt money for mukulu, how much is for mukulu

    Reply

