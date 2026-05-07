Internal Affairs Ministry, security agencies hold suspected drug kingpin

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Ministry of Internal Affairs, in collaboration with sister security agencies, is holding Keith King Mugisha, the suspected kingpin of an international drug trafficking and identity fraud network operating in and outside Uganda. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said the intelligence-led operation uncovered what it described as a sophisticated transnational criminal racket allegedly involved in large-scale drug trafficking, document fraud, and impersonation of government and security officials.

The Ministry spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi said, “The Ministry of Internal Affairs wishes to update the public on a successful intelligence-led operation targeting a suspected sophisticated drug trafficking network operating internationally based in Kampala.” Authorities allege that Mugisha, a resident of Nsasa Cell in Kira Municipality and proprietor of Keith King Group of Companies, has been coordinating the network alongside several foreign nationals.

Investigators also allege that Mugisha has a prior drug conviction, having been arrested in 2010 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, for cocaine trafficking from Brazil. He reportedly served a 12-year sentence. Security agencies further claim he has been operating under multiple identities and holding several passports, including those from Seychelles, Eswatini, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, as well as national IDs from Kenya and Nigeria.

The Ministry also accused him of impersonating state officials and military personnel. It stated that, “The suspect has been observed using luxury vehicles fitted with illegal sirens and displaying military uniforms and jackets to evade security checks, falsely masquerading as an official from the Office of the President or a member of the armed forces.”

Officials further allege that he used his residence to portray a diplomatic identity, including a sign reading “Ambassador’s Residence.” The statement indicates that Mugisha’s alleged network includes Nigerian nationals, some of whom are already in custody, while others remain on the run. His spouse is also accused of fraudulently obtaining a Ugandan national identity card and is reportedly at large in Brazil.

During coordinated searches, security agencies reportedly recovered firearms, live ammunition, multiple passports, identity documents, military-style gear, communication equipment, and allegedly forged official documents. The Ministry added that, “We are working with our international security partners to arrest other members of this racket that have varied nationalities still at large.”

It urged the public to report cases of impersonation and suspected drug-related activity, with Mundeyi stating, “We urge the public to report impersonation and drug activity using Police hotlines or the nearest Police Station.” Authorities say investigations into the alleged international network are ongoing.