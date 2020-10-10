Insufficient funding affecting establishment of safe working spaces – KCCA



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The clashes between street vendors and Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA law enforcement officers are far from over because of lack of funds to create well-gazetted working spaces.

Since 2010, KCCA has only managed to construct Usafi market. Wandegeya market was constructed under the Local Government Ministry and handed over to KCCA. In 2014, KCCA proposed to develop modern and multi-purpose business centers across the city to create organized workplaces, set minimum market standards and promote trade order.

According to the plan, KCCA was expected to construct markets in Kasubi and Busega in Lubaga division and Kitintale, Bukoto, Ntinda and Nakawa in Nakawa division by June 2020. The other areas included Ggaba and Nalukolongo in Makindye division, Kalerwe in Kawempe division and Kamwokya in Central division. The centers would benefit at least 500,000 people.

However, much of this has remained on paper. The KCCA Deputy Director of Gender, Community Service and Production Dr. Esau Galukande cites insufficient funding for the failure to implement the proposal. At least Shillings 154 billion was needed according to the 2014 strategic plan.

KCCA has only constructed Kasubi market at Shillings two billion.

Kasubi market will accommodate about 1400 vendors currently working at Kasubi road junction. Dr. Galukande says that first phase of Kitintale market is also nearing completion. The five level business center is budgeted at Shillings 8 billion. Only Shillings 3.74 billion is available for the first phase of the construction.

There are also ongoing works at Busega market constructed under the government’s Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP) with funding from Uganda and the Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). Construction of the 2000 vendor capacity market is being supervised by the Ministry of Local Government.

One of the street vendors says they need cheaper space to operate from to avoid the endless battles with KCCA law enforcement officers. She says until she gets an affordable workspace, she won’t leave the streets.

13-year-old Shalom Nakayiza, a Primary seven student at Nakasero Primary School recently painted for KCCA an art piece showing the Kampala she knows and would like to see. She painted Jinja road with a few vehicles and no street vendors or hawkers.

She told URN that a traffic jam free and orderly Kampala is what she envisions. She asked the Authority to establish markets for street vendors. In the recently launched five years Strategic Plan, KCCA is seeking Shilling 111 billion to create more workspaces.

The City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has continually advocated for the rights of street vendors and hawkers and condemned the high handedness with which law enforcement officers deal with street vendors. Often, he has clashed with the technical team on the matter.

In 2019, KCCA council drafted a Street Trade Ordinance intended to regulate operations of street vendors. Among others, the ordinance established fees payable by vendors, provided for their registration with the authority, uniforms and operational license. The proposal is still before council.

URN