Installation of CCTV cameras underway in Lira city

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The installation of Closed Circuit Television – CCTV surveillance security cameras has started in Lira city. The cameras are intended to help police curb down the growing crime.

The exercise is part of the second phase of the CCTV surveillance camera network expansion project undertaken across the country. The installation of CCTV cameras started after the death of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga following the directive by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The Uganda Police Force’s engineering department this week started erecting poles for the CCTV cameras to be placed on. They will be installed in prime locations which include Odokomit, on Lira -Kampala highway, Lira-Kitgum road, and Lira-Soroti road among other areas.

James Ekaju, the North Kyoga police spokesperson says that the cameras are expected to help police to capture and arrest street criminals, impersonators and motorcycle thieves who have been destabilizing Lira city residents. He adds that the installation will be carried out in phases.

Martin Oluma, a boda- boda motorcyclist who stages at KCB Bank welcomed the development saying it will help reduce the number of thugs who attempt to steal their motorcycles.

Judith Apio, a business operator at Lira main market is excited that the installation shall help in beautifying the city and reducing on the burglaries in the area.

Patrick Ogweng, the Lira city deputy town clerk said apart from curbing crime, the cameras will also help identify people who litter the city with rubbish.

According to Ogweng, the residents will also be sensitized on how the cameras work.

Lira city continues to experience incidences of violent crimes like street crimes, iron bar hit-men and motorcycle thieves who have been threatening the security and safety of residents.

