Inmate dies in Maluku government prison

The Independent December 30, 2021 NEWS Leave a comment

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika confirmed report.

Mbale, Uganda  | THE INDEPENDENT | An inmate has died while in custody at Maluku government prison in Mbale district.

The deceased has been identified as Abudu Omodo, aged 39. His body was found lying in the prison cells on Thursday morning.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says Omodo started vomiting from the prison but was pronounced dead shortly after rushing him to the prison health center.

He adds that prison warders who were on duty have already recorded statements at Mbale Central Police Station which will help them in the investigation.

Taitika also confirmed that the body has been taken to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem.

Last month, an inmate died in the cells of Mutufu government prison in Sironko district. The deceased was Peter Manyasi, 39, a resident of Bugiri district.

According to prison authorities, the deceased developed some illness and was attended to by the medical staff of the prison.

