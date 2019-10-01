Infighting causes poor service delivery in Kalangala

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Infighting between different civil servants and heads of departments in Kalangala District is affecting the level of services delivery in the Island district, a report by Information and Research Center in Kalangala reveals.

Early this year, the Information and Research Centre of Kalangala District conducted a study to evaluate the level and quality of social services delivery in the area, in which a number of hindrances were established.

It was pointed out that the widespread infighting among the local government duty bearers is heavily impacting on services delivery in the area.

The research organization interviewed up to 71 civil servants from the different local governing Units within the district. Amongst the interviewed employees, 67 said they have been affected by infighting and have on several occasions been transferred to distant, hard to reach areas because of their squabbles with their seniors.

The report indicates that only those civil servants with gradual relations with the different heads of departments are not affected. The report also indicates that all these unresolved squabbles directly affect the quality of social service delivery in the district.

“The increased unjustifiable transfers of workers after suspected infightings contrary to Public Service Standing orders were cited in health Centers of Bwendero, Lulamba, Kachungwa and Kalangala Health Center IV.” The report reads.

The body is mandated to carry out and share major research findings with different arms with the district leaders for review.

For Instance, a senior laboratory technician Muwanga Steven was irregularly transferred to Lujjaabwa health Center II, a station which does not require a person with such qualifications, while health facilities Like Lulamba Health Centre III, with the urgent need operates without a lab technician, a factor said to compromise health services delivery in the area.

The different Heads of Department in the District are accused for curtailing the promotion of different deserving junior civil servants into senior positions for fear to get contracts when they reach their age when working in the Civil Service.

For instance, the current Principal Personnel Officer Mohammad Mukasa has for the last two years refused to promote seven civil servants at the district without reason.

The report further established that the District production and natural resources department failed to recruit several competent workers into senior positions until the Departmental head David Balironda was retired and later awarded a contract to head the department in April this year.

“We also noted leaders in several departments engage in the awarding themselves’ contracts while others in the finance department influence the awarding of the contracts in order to get a commission from the successful bidders which on its own is contrary to the law,” Richard Ssembuusi, the program officer Information and Research Centre said.

The District Chairperson Willy Lugoloobi said he was aware of the findings and noted such issues were raised in the District Service Commission for immediate action.

*****

URN