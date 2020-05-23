Infidelity, HIV blamed for suicide in police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Infidelity, domestic violence and HIV could be fueling suicide incidents in the police force.

The Director of Police Medical Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga says investigations among some of the police officers revealed that they were due to domestic violence, HIV/AIDS, relationships gone bad.

Dr Byaruhanga told Uganda Radio Network that in police, those who committed suicide had deep-rooted problems having discovered that their partners were engaged in other relationships or on being tested HIV positive.

Moses Byaruhanga, who is at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police was reacting to a possible reason why several policemen have resorted to suicide by turning triggers to themselves. Others have also been killed by colleagues in the same force.

Makerere University Psychology, Prof Edward Bantu who is also the vice president for World Council for Psychotherapy during his mental assessment survey in police institution early this year attributed acts of suicide among police officers to stress.

Ten police officers committed suicide in Kampala, Iganga, Lwengo and other places last year. Many deaths have also been recorded this year.

Two months ago, Constable Ben Ojilong is alleged to have shot dead Corporal Alex Opito after a heated debate at Mutundwe police. Ojilong allegedly later turned the gun to himself.

Mutundwe incident came on the heels of investigations into the suicide act of Constable Bernard Wakuma.

Prof Bantu also cited factors of unfavourable working conditions especially being transferred from one place to another.

Dr Moses R Byaruhanga said in cases where juniors accuse their commanders of having sexual affairs with their wives, the officers are transferred.

