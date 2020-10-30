Independent candidate makes U-turn in Bunyangabu parliamentary race

Bunyangabu , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Vincent Womujuni, an independent candidate is back in the Bunyangabu County parliamentary race, one week after he pulled out.

On Friday last week, Womujuni together with Elizabeth Nikuze, who was vying for the Bunyangabu District Woman Member of Parliament seat, declared that they had withdrawn from the races shortly after they had been nominated.

The two explained that their withdrawal was after a harmonization meeting that brought together all the top party members in the district including the flag bearers. It was chaired by Denis Namara, a Member of Parliament in the East African Legislative Assembly -EALA representing Uganda.

Womuji, who had lost to Davis Kamukama in the NRM primaries in Bunyangabu County parliamentary race, then argued that during the meeting, he realized that Namara had been sent by the party chairperson President Yoweri Museveni and so he could not rebel against his wishes.

Namara also told those who attended the meeting at Kibiito Secondary School in Bunyungabu district that NRM does not entertain independents, a reason he wanted Womujuni to support Kamukama.

“You are either NRM or independent. We know that the primary elections had challenges but we have agreed that we are one and independents support the flag bearers,” Namara said.

However, Dr Womujuni now says that he realized Namara was not sent by Presidents Museveni and he could have been on his other mission but not ensuring harmony in the party.

Womujuni explains that during the harmonization meeting, Namara told him that the government would get him an ambassadorial job in one of the East African countries, something he says was a lie.

“He said that he had been sent by the president but when I asked him to connect me to the president himself, he failed. So, how could I believe him,” Womujuni wonders.

He says that he does not want a job but wants to serve the people of Bunyangabu in parliament, a reason he is back in the race.

Efforts to get a comment from Namara about Dr Womujuni’s move have been futile as he did not answer our calls.

On her part, Nikuze has since written to the Bunyangabu Electoral Commission, notifying the Returning Officer, Evarist Twinomujuni that she has formally withdrawn from the race. Nikuze had lost to incumbent Peace Mutuuzo in the NRM primaries in Bunyangabu Woman MP Race.

URN