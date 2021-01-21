Incumbent Kagadi LC 5 chairperson suffers defeat

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stephen Mfasingabo, the incumbent Kagadi District LC 5 Chairperson is crying foul after failing to defend his seat in the just concluded local government polls. He lost to the National Resistance Movement-NRM candidate, Yosia Ndibwami who polled 46,343 votes against Mfasingabo’s 28,701 votes.

Mfasingabo contested as an independent after losing the NRM primaries. Other candidates in the race include the Ann Nasaka from the National Unity Platform-NUP who polled 2,209 votes and independent, Eliot Besimaki who managed 1057 votes.

In his victory speech shortly after being declared elected by Robert Twikirize, the Kagadi District Returning Officer, Ndibwami pledged to fight tribal tensions that he said are on the rise in the district.

He called for cooperation among the people of Kagadi to usher development in the district.

In Masindi district, the incumbent Cosmas Byaruhanga managed to retain his seat. Byaruhanga polled 35,635 votes defeating his closest rival, Wilson Isingoma Mugimba, who ran as an independent and garnered 14,452 votes.

Lenox Mugume, another independent candidate came third position after collecting 1,389 votes while Tom Kiweesi from the Forum for Democratic Change emerged fourth with 1,097 votes. The results were declared by John Paul Osinde, the Masindi District Returning Officer this morning.

Byaruhanga has promised to improve Agriculture, house hold income, health, road network and help secure markets for farm produce.

URN