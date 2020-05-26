Increasing cases of violence against children bother Hoima leaders

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders and police in Hoima district are bothered by the increasing cases of violence against children.

They say since the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), acts of violence against children drastically increased in the district despite a fall in other crime rates.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that police records indicate that 20 cases of violence against children have been recorded since the nationwide lockdown was announced.

The majority of the cases were recorded from the sub counties of Kyabigambire, Kitoba, Buseruka, Buhanika, Kabaale, Kahoora division, Mparo division, Bujumbura division and Busiisi among other places.

Kyabigambire sub county chairperson Alex Mwesigwa attributes the increase in abuses to severe food shortages among the locals adding that most parents in the area cannot afford to even put a meal on the table as a result of the lockdown.

Amos Bitamale, the Hoima district probation officer challenges couples to have mutual understanding and avoid violence despite the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bitamale says couples need to adjust their lifestyles in order to cope with the current situation.

******

URN