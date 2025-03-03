Inadequate sensitization blamed for Emyooga fund challenges

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Col. (Rtd) Kibrai Ambako, Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Mobilization attached to the RDCs Secretariat, has attributed the challenges facing the Emyooga Fund to inadequate sensitization.

Speaking during a monitoring visit in Kitgum District, Ambako noted that a lack of proper guidance has led to misuse and mismanagement of the funds.

He explained that some beneficiaries failed to form groups based on their work categories and struggled to agree on how to utilize the funds effectively. Data from the Kitgum Principal Commercial Officer’s office highlights a significant gap between disbursement and recovery. Of the UGX 1.68 billion distributed to 1,379 enterprise groups, only UGX 189 million has been recovered.

Hajji Marijan Walire, the Kitgum Deputy Resident District Commissioner, announced plans for forceful recovery from defaulters. He emphasized that Emyooga is a revolving fund meant to benefit multiple users, making repayment essential for its sustainability. Ambako commended successful groups and urged struggling ones to learn from their counterparts.

He stressed the need for better sensitization and guidance to ensure effective fund utilization. To address these challenges, the government has introduced stricter recovery measures and capacity-building programs for beneficiaries.

President Museveni has also directed tougher safeguards, including revoking police bonds for individuals suspected of embezzling Emyooga funds. The Emyooga Fund, a presidential initiative aimed at wealth and job creation, has faced widespread concerns over corruption, mismanagement, and embezzlement.

***

URN