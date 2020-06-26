Friday , June 26 2020
INDEPENDENT: Why Besigye-Bobi alliance is an inconvenience

The Independent June 26, 2020 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online this weekend

COVER STORY
Besigye –Bobi Wine:  Why their alliance is an inconvenience

ANALYSIS
Fighting COVID-19 with music: Why government should work with the musicians producing it – including Bobi Wine

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s misguided COVID response: Why the utopian dream of a COVID-free Uganda may have become a springboard for private profiteering

ANALYSIS
Will 2021 elections happen?: Here is why they might not

BUSINESS
Uganda most expensive country to buy fuel in East Africa: The current situation place the country’s businesses in a disadvantaged position compared to their peers in the region

COMMENT
Over paid workers, underpaying employers: Firing Fat Boy, hiring Salvador and the other side of the COVID-19 induced pandemic of lay-offs and pay cuts

COMMENT
The 2021 ‘scientific election’: Are the organisers of the COVID-19-defined general elections informed by science, panic or opportunism?

COMMENT
Uganda’s history of electoral violence: Should we expect a difference in 2021 `scientific elections’ that have banned campaign rallies?

*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

