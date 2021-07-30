Saturday , July 31 2021
Lato Milk
IN THE INDEPENDENT: The Russian vehicle tracking deal

The Independent July 30, 2021

These are the top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Russian vehicle tracking deal: How Museveni letter trapped Muhwezi

THE LAST WORD
Inside Uganda’s political delusions: How the hullabaloo and bruhaha over MPs allocating themselves Shs200bn for cars is much ado over nothing

COMMENTS
Twaake taps opportunities in the energy sector: Umeme and Distributed Renewable Energy companies deliver affordable, reliable, and clean power

BUSINESS
Involve clients in product development, Kenya’s CBK governor warns: Fintechs present regulatory challenges as some technology providers are not domiciled locally

ANALYSIS
The curious case of MP Muhammad Ssegirinya: The Kawempe North MP opened a small hospital during the second wave of covid19 and has donated food and other items to support constituents beaten by the 42-day lockdown

ANALYSIS
Re-opening schools post- Covid-19: Insights from Uwezo

