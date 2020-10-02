Saturday , October 3 2020
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s next battle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Museveni’s next battle?: New NRM leaders emerge but President keeps old comrades

THE LAST WORD
Lessons from UPDF’s 50 years: Why it’s important for the army or the government to tell the story of its transformation

ANALYSIS
Mental health challenge for re-opening schools: Students, teachers return with post- COVID lockdown problems

ANALYSIS
Talking to Children about sex: How parents should do it

BUSINESS
New investors arrive: Jubilee insurance sells majority stake in general insurance business to Germany’s Allianz Group

BUSINESS
TOTAL oil plan: Oil pipeline tenders launched – Pouyanne

COMMENT
NSSF’s 11% interest offer: Why many Ugandans who saw the figure flashing on their screens were relieved and a little surprised

RELIGION
Net worth of €4bn: Vatican ‘swindled’ over property deals

