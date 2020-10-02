IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s next battle

COVER STORY

Museveni’s next battle?: New NRM leaders emerge but President keeps old comrades

THE LAST WORD

Lessons from UPDF’s 50 years: Why it’s important for the army or the government to tell the story of its transformation

ANALYSIS

Mental health challenge for re-opening schools: Students, teachers return with post- COVID lockdown problems

ANALYSIS

Talking to Children about sex: How parents should do it

BUSINESS

New investors arrive: Jubilee insurance sells majority stake in general insurance business to Germany’s Allianz Group

BUSINESS

TOTAL oil plan: Oil pipeline tenders launched – Pouyanne

COMMENT

NSSF’s 11% interest offer: Why many Ugandans who saw the figure flashing on their screens were relieved and a little surprised

RELIGION

Net worth of €4bn: Vatican ‘swindled’ over property deals

