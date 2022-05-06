IN THE INDEPENDENT: Govt takes COVID-19 fight to schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Govt takes COVID-19 fight to schools: The Coronavirus, is still around and there will be another wave, say experts

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s pursuit of modernity: Why every modern asset should be respected for its functionality

and not merely its symbolism

COMMENTS

Meet the GERM team: Creating the GERM team is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the next pandemic

BUSINESS

Uganda says no subsidies to cushion rising prices: But reopening of economy will boost growth in the year through June to 4.5% and 6% in 2022/23

ANALYSIS

Uganda second worst country for journalists: Journalists are among the country’s worst-paid professionals

ANALYSIS

Uganda and US military training: Why it remains one of the biggest beneficiaries despite poor human rights record

