Friday , May 6 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / COVID-19 Updates / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Govt takes COVID-19 fight to schools

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Govt takes COVID-19 fight to schools

The Independent May 6, 2022 COVID-19 Updates, In The Magazine, NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

 

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Govt takes COVID-19 fight to schools: The Coronavirus, is still around and there will be another wave, say experts

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s pursuit of modernity: Why every modern asset should be respected for its functionality
and not merely its symbolism

COMMENTS
Meet the GERM team: Creating the GERM team is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the next pandemic

BUSINESS
Uganda says no subsidies to cushion rising prices: But reopening of economy will boost growth in the year through June to 4.5% and 6% in 2022/23

ANALYSIS
Uganda second worst country for journalists: Journalists are among the country’s worst-paid professionals

ANALYSIS
Uganda and US military training: Why it remains one of the biggest beneficiaries despite poor human rights record

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved