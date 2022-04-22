IN THE INDEPENDENT: Covid-19 baby boom

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER

Hell in Karamoja: Does sub-region require military response only?

THE LAST WORD

Aiding the enemy: How US involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is helping the rise of China to surpass America as the world’s leading super power

ANALYSIS

Old fights haunt ‘new’ AU Somalia mission: On April 1, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) became the official name of the 15-year peace keeping mission called AMISOM. However little has changed about its challenges.

BUSINESS

ABSA Uganda profit more than double but credit demand takes a hit: The lender is seeking opportunities for collaboration while becoming more agile to serve customers beyond traditional banking

COMMENTS

Preventing developing-economy debt disasters: Why it is the world’s poor – 70% of whom live in Africa – who will bear the brunt of Putin’s war.

ANALYSIS

Kagadi lion killing: Why shooting, skinning and sharing of lion meat sent shockwaves among local conservationists.

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)