IN THE INDEPENDENT: Court can’t reverse Museveni win

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Court can’t reverse Museveni election win: So why did Bobi Wine go there?

THE LAST WORD

Africa’s democratic dilemma: How the Western world has decided our future for us and it seeks to impose it on us

NEWS ANALYSIS

Biden’s global leadership: Here’s how he can transform rather than strengthen U.S. humanitarianism and international aid policies

BUSINESS

How hotels are surviving amidst COVID-19: Facilities have lost more than $320m since March 2020 due to the effects of pandemic

EDUCATION

More learners allowed back to school in March: Why not all of them, parents ask

COMMENTS

Behind DGF’s suspension: How the space of the civil societies has been shrinking

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)