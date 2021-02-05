Saturday , February 6 2021
Lato Milk
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Court can’t reverse Museveni win
Nrm Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Court can’t reverse Museveni win

The Independent February 5, 2021 In The Magazine, NEWS ANALYSIS, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Court can’t reverse Museveni election win: So why did Bobi Wine go there?

THE LAST WORD
Africa’s democratic dilemma: How the Western world has decided our future for us and it seeks to impose it on us

NEWS ANALYSIS
Biden’s global leadership: Here’s how he can transform rather than strengthen U.S. humanitarianism and international aid policies

BUSINESS
How hotels are surviving amidst COVID-19: Facilities have lost more than $320m since March 2020 due to the effects of pandemic

EDUCATION
More learners allowed back to school in March: Why not all of them, parents ask

COMMENTS
Behind DGF’s suspension: How the space of the civil societies has been shrinking

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved