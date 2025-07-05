In Pictures: Farewell USAID in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | USAID has been present in Uganda for over sixty years. It has funded development in agriculture, education and research in HIV/AIDS among others.

USAID had a very significant impact of HIV/AID prevention and treatment efforts through PEPFAR. Specifically for HIV, at a time when scientific breakthroughs such as injectable lenacapavir for PrEP could accelerate HIV epidemic control. Advocates for access to health services say its closure will jeopardizes the progress made in global health and development. Several NGOS in Uganda have been severely affected following the disruption in funding. At the time of closure of USAID in Uganda, the agency was promoting locally led programming n different regions. We have a pictures.

STORY IN PICTURES