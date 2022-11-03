Imran Khan of Pakistan shot but survives assasination attempt

Islamabad, Pakistan | Xinhua | At least five people, including Pakistan’s former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan, were injured on Thursday after his political convoy was shot at in the eastern Punjab province, a party leader told Xinhua.

The PTI Secretary General Asad Umar told Xinhua that an unknown gunman opened fire at an open container in the Wazirabad area where Khan was standing along with other political leaders to lead a rally.

Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

Today's Biggest Hero!

Our Hero who saved Imran Khan's life by tackling the attacker who was firing! pic.twitter.com/9hwiwgQpOp — PTI Politics. (@PTIPoliticsss) November 3, 2022

Umar added that Khan got a bullet injury at his leg and had been shifted to a local hospital for treatment, adding that his condition was out of danger.

Other injured included a senator and two regional political leaders, Umar added.

Police have reportedly arrested two suspects after the shooting.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

Police personnel have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. ■