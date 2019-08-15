Impersonator arrested for tricking DPC’s to release suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man identified as Ismail Kiggundu has been arrested for impersonating as a Commissioner of Police-CP attached to the office of the Inspector General of Police-Okoth Ochola.

Using his disguised status, Kiggundu ordered District, Division Police Commanders (DPCs), Officers in Charge (OCs) of police stations and heads of Criminal Investigations (CIDs) to release suspects in their custody, allegedly in the execution of directives by the IGP.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Kiggundu who possesses a police telephone line would visit police stations, obtain details of incarcerated suspects and afterwards trace their relatives and demand for money to reportedly facilitate their release.

According to Onyango, a number of less inquisitive officers heeded to his directives. However, he could not divulge details about the number of suspects who were released through Kiggundu’s antics.

However, his luck ran out after he failed to facilitate the release of suspects from whose relatives he had picked money last weekend. The group of about 20 people dragged Kiggundu to CPS where an investigation was launched until he was discovered from his home at Nazareth, Kyanja in Nakawa Division.

The 33-year-old is now detained at CPS on charges of impersonation and being in possession of government stores. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Two months ago, Old Kampala police arrested, Bashir Katamba, on charges of impersonating Deputy IGP Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi. Police said Katamba defrauded more than 50 million Shillings from unsuspecting members of the public claiming that he had been tasked to solve their land and property disputes.

Last year, police arrested a man in Kisugu-Makindye Division, who had defrauded over 50 policemen claiming that he was a son to Ochola and would influence him so that their ranks are elevated.

URN