Immigration Commissioner tasks police officers on peace, security

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner Citizenship and Passport Control, Brig Gen Johnson Namanya, has urged police officers to be devoted to understanding people’s culture in order to foster peace and security.

Brig Gen Namanya, who addressed senior police officers undertaking a senior Command and Staff course at Bwebajja Police College, said security starts with understanding the culture of the people they are serving.

Brig Gen Namanya was invited as the guest of honor at a cultural gala organized by the senior officers under the theme “Promoting Culture for Peace and Security.” Brig Gen Namanya used the event to emphasize the importance of culture in promoting national security, highlighting the strength that lies in Uganda’s diversity.

“Cultural diversity helps you to understand and appreciate different perspectives. This enhances adaptability, fosters resilience, and builds a stronger and more resilient society. When you know the culture of the society, you find easier to fulfill your duties,” Brig Gen Namanya said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Hadijah Namutebi, the director police welfare and production, noted that for a police officer to be good in his or her duties, they must not only understand the law, but also the culture and norms of the people they serve.

“We cannot effectively secure what we do not understand. Community policing, intelligence gathering, conflict prevention, and even enforcement, all succeed when grounded in cultural competence,” Namutebi said.

Namutebi, who represented the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, further urged all directors, commanders, and supervisors to ensure that the culture within the force is one of dignity, professionalism, and service.

“It is the culture that sustains morale. That is the culture that earns the public’s trust. Be aware of the law and also be well informed about the culture of the people you serve. All these will make you good police officers,” AIGP Namutebi added.

The Senior Officers gala was also attended by Director of Human Resource Development, AIGP Moses Kafeero; Director ICT AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki, Director Human Resource AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire, and CP Hirary Kulayige, the Deputy Director of CPC.

URN