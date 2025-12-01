I&M Bank Uganda appoints Rutabanzibwa Lwanga as head of risk, signals stronger governance push

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | I&M Bank Uganda has appointed Rutabanzibwa Lwanga as its new Head of Risk, marking a strategic move to reinforce governance, controls, and enterprise-wide risk oversight at the growing lender.

Lwanga, whose career in Uganda’s banking sector spans more than two decades, is expected to lead the development and execution of a consolidated risk management framework covering credit, market, liquidity, operational, and emerging risks. The bank said the appointment is part of its ongoing effort to deepen institutional resilience in a volatile financial environment.

He joins I&M Bank from Stanbic Bank Uganda, where he most recently served as Country Head of Non-Financial Risk, reporting to the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Barclays Bank (now Absa), including Head of Governance and Control, Acting Chief Risk Officer, and Head of Retail Credit Risk.

Lwanga began his banking career in 2001 as a teller before rising through frontline and back-office operations. His early grounding in customer service and operational processes later informed his progression into risk, audit, and assurance roles. Over an 18-year stretch dedicated specifically to risk and audit, he spearheaded major control improvements, strengthened operational risk functions, and regularly advised Board and Board Risk Committees on governance matters.

His portfolio in recent years has also included oversight of ESG-related risks, a growing priority for regulated financial institutions in Uganda.

Lwanga holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University and a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Makerere University. He is additionally certified as a CIA, CISA, CRISC, CRMA, and holds a Sustainability and Climate Risk certification from GARP.