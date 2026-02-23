iKON Awards partners with Blue Pictures Entertainment to expand global opportunities for Ugandan filmmakers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | iKON Awards and Blue Pictures Entertainment have inked a partnership, appointing iKON Awards as SIRA’s execution and implementation partner in Uganda.

The partnership entails a signed Memorandum of Understanding to distribute films, co-produce, and market access opportunities for Ugandan creatives.

Blue Pictures Entertainment is a leading pan-African film distribution and production company, founded in 2011 by Joy Odiete, an award-winning film executive with over two decades of experience in film sales and distribution across Africa.

The company distributes Nollywood and Hollywood content across African cinemas and operates in theatrical distribution, marketing, and content aggregation, alongside running its own cinema platforms in West Africa.

Blue Pictures Entertainment is the foundational partner and parent organization behind SIRA – The African Hub. SIRA is an initiative designed to foster cross-border collaboration, creative trade, co-productions, talent development, and cultural exchange across Africa’s film and creative ecosystems.

The partnership will focus on the following strategic areas in 2026:

SIRA Uganda Pop-Up, featuring industry labs, curated screenings, professional convenings, and Pan-African networking engagements.

SIRA Curated Producers/Writers Lab (in collaboration with Uganda) – designed to support story development, strengthen project packaging, and connect local creatives to continental opportunities.

SIRA / Next Gen Young Filmmakers International Lab, an international lab selection programme aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and improving access to international funding for emerging filmmakers.

Uganda–Nigeria Co-Production Initiatives: facilitating joint story development, project packaging, financing readiness, and distribution strategies between creatives from both countries.

Festival Delegations and Festival Screenings at Major International Film Festivals, supporting curated delegations of Ugandan filmmakers and showcasing Ugandan films at major global platforms, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), American Black Film Festival (ABFF), American Film Market (AFM), and the Berlin International Film Festival, among others.

Distribution and Sales Access Initiatives: expanding opportunities for Ugandan films within West African markets and the African diaspora.

“This partnership reflects iKON Awards’ continued commitment to strengthening cross-African collaboration under its “Beyond Borders” theme,” Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO and Founder of iKON Awards and a champion of film industry growth, said.

Commenting on the partnership, Joy Odiete said, through this collaboration, Ugandan filmmakers are expected to gain stronger access to international markets, structured development labs, co-production platforms, and global exhibition opportunities, marking a significant step forward for the country’s film industry.