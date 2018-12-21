IGP Ochola transfers 12 senior officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has transferred 12 senior police officers.

In a message released on Thursday and signed by the Director Human Resource Administration Hajji Moses Balimwoyo, Moses Muluya who has been the commissioner Human Resource Management has been appointed the new commandant Railway police.

He replaces Emmanuel Muheirwe who has been transferred to police headquarters to act as the Commissioner Human Resource Management.

Philip Acaye the Regional Police Commander (RPC) Wamala policing area has been appointed the Chief Security Officer Makerere University replacing Abaine.

Abaine has been transferred to Greater Masaka as the Regional Police Commander. Latiff Zàake is transferred to Wamala as RPC.

Otikka Akabu who has been on mission has been deployed at the Directorate of Peace and Support Operations.

Katungwensi Anatoli has been transferred from police headquarters to Busoga East policing region as RPC, replacing Ibrahim Saiga who has been sent on a mission.

Richard Okullu who has been working in the Anti- Stock Theft Unit has been appointed the deputy RPC for East Kyoga region and Kapere Rogers transferred to Mayuge as the District Police Commander from police headquarters.

Denis Kamugisha from Police headquarters has been transferred to Manafwa District, replacing Surait Kitaka who has been transferred to Nakaseke as DPC.

The police spokesperson Emilian Kayima says the appointments and transfers take immediate effect.

“We urge the public to accord them warm reception and work closely with them to ensure that the police are the people and the people are the police. We expect the newly appointed officers to bring some fresh air in the systems,” Kayima says

*****

URN