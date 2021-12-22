IGP Ochola promotes athletes Chemutai, Chepetegei

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, has promoted Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalists Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai.

Cheptegei has been promoted from Inspector of Police to Assistant Superintendent of Police while Chemutai who was first re-graded from Special Police Constable to Constable has been promoted to Inspector of Police.

Cheptegei won a gold medal in the 5000m race while Chemutai scooped gold in the 3000m steeplechase.

Ochola in his message to newly promoted police athletes, said it was an honour to celebrate the success, jubilation the team brought to the country.

Ochola said police management organized the event to celebrate the outstanding achievement that brought the country together at the time it was needed.

“Even those who did not win at least showed the spirit of competition and will be victors next time,” Ochola said.

The IGP also promoted the police athletic coach Benjamin Njila from Inspector of Police to ASP.

“Use your ranks to lure youths from engaging in criminality but into constructive work like sports, for any competitive game it’s not about who runs fastest but the teamwork,” Ochola said. “To the coach, I say thank you for preparing the team!”

Others promoted include Mercyline Chalangat promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) to Inspector, Constable Shida Remy has been promoted to AIP.

The team coach ASP Njila applauded the IGP for donating the double cabin and Costa to transport athletes for their training sessions.

AIGP Jack Bakasumba asked Cheptegei and his newly promoted officers to entice young people to join police sports team.

It took Uganda 40 years from Akii Bua’s 1972 win to get another Olympic Gold Medal from Stephen Kiprotich in London 2012, and another nine years for Chemutai and Cheptegei to win more Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020.

The head of police sports department AIGP Andrew Sorowen said people were working hard to steal the athletes but warned that the police force was more than ready to provide conditions that keep them in the force.

URN