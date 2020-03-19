ICEA Uganda marks 20 years

He warned that insurance players should therefore ensure that there are constantly evolving their methods to match the competition and re-skilling to embrace this technological disruption.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Insurance Regulatory Authority CEO Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabbi has said the industry is ripe for disruption as advances are made in the digital space especially in the insur-techs.

Lubega Kaddunabbi said this March 12 as Insurance Company of East Africa now called ICEA celebrated “20 years of transforming lives” in Uganda at a glamorous dinner in Kampala hosted for clients and partners.

ICEA CEO Emmanuel Mwaka reaffirmed the company’s commitment to adapting to technology changes.”The insurance industry has generally been characterized by slow innovation and advancements in technology. In our quest to become an insight driven organisation, we have set up an innovation center that will drive ICEA into the digital age,” he said.

“We have invested in systems, advanced training for staff and partnerships with the Insurance Training College of Uganda to distribute micro insurance products via digital platforms. The future is digital and our ambition is to be at the forefront of the industry’s move in that direction.”

History of ICEA

The journey in Uganda started on 5th August 1999 with the incorporation of Insurance Company of East Africa (Uganda) Limited. The company opened its doors for business in 2000 with 10 employees that has now grown to over 100.

It has since developed into three businesses, ICEA Life Assurance, ICEA General Insurance and ICEA Asset Management Limited with total assets totaling over sh300 billion in 2019.

The two insurance companies ICEA Life and ICEA General are ranked 3rd and 6th in the Ugandan market with a combined Gross Written Premium of sh64 billion in 2019 in which they paid claims and maturities amounting to sh27 billion.