ICEA Uganda marks 20 years

ICEA CEO Emmanuel Mwaka reaffirmed the company’s commitment to adapting to technology changes.”The insurance industry has generally been characterized by slow innovation and advancements in technology. In our quest to become an insight driven organisation, we have set up an innovation center that will drive ICEA into the digital age,” he said.
“We have invested in systems, advanced training for staff and partnerships with the Insurance Training College of Uganda to distribute micro insurance products via digital platforms. The future is digital and our ambition is to be at the forefront of the industry’s move in that direction.”
History of ICEA
The journey in Uganda started on 5th August 1999 with the incorporation of Insurance Company of East Africa (Uganda) Limited. The company opened its doors for business in 2000 with 10 employees that has now grown to over 100.
It has since developed into three businesses, ICEA Life Assurance, ICEA General Insurance and ICEA Asset Management Limited with total assets totaling over sh300 billion in 2019.
The two insurance companies ICEA Life and ICEA General are ranked 3rd and 6th in the Ugandan market with a combined Gross Written Premium of sh64 billion in 2019 in which they paid claims and maturities amounting to sh27 billion.