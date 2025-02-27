ICEA LION and Post Bank reward best teller with trip to Dubai

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Barbra Amuge, a teller at Post Bank Kawempe Branch, has been named as the winner of this year’s Bancassurance Award that is run by ICEA LION Life Assurance and Post Bank.

Amuge’s outstanding performance earned her an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, a well-deserved recognition of her dedication to promoting insurance awareness and financial security among clients.

The award was officially presented at a special event held at Post Bank City Branch, where Anne Njeri, COO of ICEA LION Life Insurance, personally handed over the grand prize.

Speaking at the event, Anne Njeri Njugi emphasized the significance of the collaboration between ICEA LION and Post Bank, highlighting its long-term potential:

“We appreciate the management team at Post Bank, and we believe this partnership will become more sustainable over time. We are also delighted to celebrate the hard work and commitment of the Post Bank team in promoting bancassurance solutions.”

She further announced an even more exciting reward for next year’s top performers, revealing that the next winners will not just be heading back to Dubai, but will embark on an incredible trip to China!

Martin Mugisha, the Executive Director, Operations at Post Bank, underscored the importance of bancassurance in ensuring financial security for clients:

“This is an opportunity for us as staff to embrace and make sure that the people we are relating with are safeguarded in the event of unlikely events. We cannot do this in isolation—that’s why partnerships with insurance companies like ICEA LION are key.”

Excited and grateful for the recognition, Amuge credited her win to teamwork and support from her colleagues and managers:

“I’m grateful to the ICEA LION team for making this possible, and I also thank our manager for the morale and encouragement that helped us achieve this award.”

As ICEA LION and Post Bank continue their strategic partnership, the goal remains clear—empowering more individuals and businesses with insurance solutions that offer financial security and peace of mind. The incentive-driven recognition program is set to motivate more Post Bank staff to embrace bancassurance, ultimately benefiting clients who need robust insurance protection.

With next year’s China trip incentive, the bar has been raised, and ICEA LION is committed to ensuring that financial inclusion and insurance penetration continue to grow across Uganda.