IBANDA FUNERAL: 29 arrested in connection with murder of Police Constable in mob violence

Ibanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force has announced the arrest of 29 suspects in connection with the murder of Police Constable (PC) Suleiman Chemonges, who was killed by a mob during a funeral in Ibanda District on April 6, 2025.

The suspects were arrested as investigations continue into the violent attack on the constable, who had been deployed to provide security at the funeral of Lazarus Kahangire. Kahangire, who was accused of attempted murder, had died while on remand at Nyabuhikye Government Prison.

At around 2:00 PM on the day of the funeral, Chemonges was confronted by a mob at the funeral grounds in Kambogo Cell, Bisheshe Division. The mob accused him of involvement in Kahangire’s arrest and detention.

Despite firing warning shots to protect himself, the mob overpowered Chemonges, resulting in his death. Police later recovered an SMG rifle, with 16 rounds of ammunition, at the scene. The officer’s body was taken to Ruhoko Health Centre mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The Uganda Police Force has condemned the violent act in a statement, assuring the public that all individuals involved will be held accountable. Investigations are ongoing, with efforts to apprehend additional suspects connected to the murder. The police also reiterated their commitment to upholding the rule of law and discouraging acts of mob justice.

