IAEA chief starts delayed visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua | International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom said in a Telegram post.

Grossi’s visit, initially scheduled to begin on Wednesday, was delayed for security reasons, according to Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

The IAEA chief said earlier he will travel to the ZNPP to assess the situation after the Kakhovka dam breach.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed on June 6, with Ukraine and Russia trading accusations over the attack on it.

The ZNPP, which has been controlled by Russian forces since March 2022, is located some 140 km northeast of the Kakhovka plant. ■