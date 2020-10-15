I will return to battle for Chua East MP seat in 2026 – Okello Oryem

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem has said he will return and contest for the member of parliament seat in Chua East come 2026.

He told Uganda Radio Network – URN that since he lost in the primaries this year, he will respect the National Resistance Movement – NRM party constitution not to make an attempt of competing on an independent ticket in the 2021 parliamentary elections.

The incumbent Chua East Legislator in Kitgum District lost the party flag last month in the NRM party primaries to Godfrey Luwo, a relatively new political player in the district.

Okello Oryem had since been silent on his next move. He told URN in an interview today that since he is a senior cadre and long term serving NRM party member, he chose to stay out of the race to encourage other young party members and cadres to respect the party constitution.

Okello Oryem says although he won’t contest in this current parliamentary elections, he will make a comeback in the 2026 general elections for Chua East constituency. According to him, he will still continue to actively engage in politics despite not contesting.

Okello Oryem was first elected in Parliament in the then Chua County in 2001. He lost the bid to retain his seat in parliament to Livingstone Okello Okello in 2006 parliamentary elections but made a comeback in 2011 and has held the seat to date.

In the Chua East Parliamentary race are Robinson Onencan Acen and Margaret Lamwaka Odwar who have all been nominated today on the Independent ticket by the electoral commission Registrar.

Lamwaka who is the incumbent Kitgum District Woman member of Parliament made a shift to contest in Chua East after losing out recently in the NRM part Primary elections to Lilian Aber, the Senior Presidential Adviser (Youth).

Lamwaka says she felt cheated in the party primary election and has since decided to contest in Chua East Constituency.

Other contestants waiting for nomination for the Chua East County today are Godfrey Luwo, the NRM flag bearer and Charles Onen an independent candidate.

URN