I did not touch COVID-19 vaccine research billions – Elioda Tumwesigye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye says that his ministry was not directly involved in the planning process for developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Tumwesigye was on Wednesday appearing before Parliament’s Select Committee that is inquiring into the utilization of sh31 billion funds meant to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccine development.

Deputy Speaker Anita Among directed the investigation following concerns raised by Ntungamo Municipality MP, Yona Musinguzi who said that in 2020, a select group of scientists convinced President Yoweri Museveni that they could produce a vaccine for COVID-19 and were funded under the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE) and yet they lacked the capacity to develop the vaccine.

PRESIDE is a brainchild of President Museveni led by Dr. Monica Musenero, who was a Presidential Advisor on Epidemics at the time it was unveiled. Musenero is the current Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Tumwesigye said that PRESIDE led the identification of scientists to work on the vaccine research and that his Ministry provided equipment that was needed.

Asked by Nwoya County MP, Tony Awany how the money provided to PRESIDE was to be accounted for, Dr. Tumwesigye said that the funds were availed to scientists under PRESIDE and that the former Secretary to Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi wrote to the Ministry directing on how they will work with Dr. Musenero.

The former Minister also noted that the ministry in the financial year 2019/2020 had to forfeit its Sj10 billion innovation budget on scientists selected for different innovation projects. He said that the money had to be spent by PRESIDE that was handling the COVID-19 vaccine.

Regarding accountability for funds given to PRESIDE, Dr. Tumwesigye told MPs that the provisions under the Memorandum of Understanding between PRESIDE and the Ministry are clear. He noted that PRESIDE is required to account to the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry who later accounts to the Auditor General.

Dr. Tumwesigye asked the Select Committee to pick interest in a multimillion piece of equipment that is meant to support the production of PCR reagents that are used in the testing Covid-19. He expressed concern that the equipment is likely to become obsolete because it continues to be held by the shipping company as a result of unpreparedness on the side of the government.

In November 2021, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, David OO Obong told legislators that Minister Dr. Monica Musenero should provide all accountability regarding the utilization of funds meant to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccine development.

Obong said that the MoU signed between the Ministry and the Minister in regard to the utilization of funds and accountability is clear and requires Musenero to account for all funds released to her. The money in question was released to Musenero who was previously serving as a Presidential Advisor on Epidemics and the in-charge of Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics-PRESIDE.

Obong said that the MoU with Musenero specifically requires the Minister to account to the Ministry for all monies advanced by the Ministry of Science. Obong says that these funds have to date not been accounted by PRESIDE despite different letters from Dr. Musenero requesting for the funds to be advanced to different scientists.

However, Dr Musenero denied having any accountability issues saying that she is not the accounting officer.

The Select Committee was tasked to establish the progress in the development of a locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, establish the amount of money released for the research and others.

The other terms of reference in establishing the innovation and COVID-19 vaccine development are establishing how effective such funds have been utilized and establishing challenges faced in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.

Auditor General’s Report

In his new audit report tabled before Parliament last week, Auditor General John Muwanga confirms that a total of 31.033 billion Shillings was disbursed to the Ministry of Science Technology and innovation to support 23 selected projects of scientists and innovators engaged in Covid-19 scientific research, including the procurement of specialized machinery and equipment, development of vaccines, drug diagnostics, and other operational costs.

“The funds were divided into 15.787 billion for purchase of equipment and 15.245 billion for Operational Costs. An MOU was entered with Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE) to provide technical and administrative oversight at an operational level. It was noted that most projects were progressing well,” reads the audit report.

However, Muwanga also notes that due to the general weaknesses identified, there was a need to provide more guidance to the beneficiaries on how to account for Government funds.

