I am retiring from elective politics- Muruli Mukasa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Service Minister and Budyebo County Member of Parliament in Nakasongola district, Wilson Muruli Mukasa will not seek re-election in the 2021 polls.

In a message to URN, the 68-year-old minister who has served Budyebo County for two five year terms in parliament says he is retiring from elective politics but will continue serving in government.

He however didn’t respond to our query why he is quitting elective politics. Muruli has thrown his weight behind Engineer Berunado Ssebugga Kimeeze, one of the aspirants for the NRM party ticket for Budyebo County parliamentary seat.

At least six people expressed interest in replacing Muruli. They include Engineer Berunado Ssebugga Kimeeze, the former acting Executive Director Uganda National Roads Authority, Moses Mwesigye, Peter Ssali and Bernard Ssekyanzi all vying for the NRM party ticket.

The others are Nathan Musoke and Julius Kalema from the National Unity Platform. Kimeeze declined to comment about Muruli’s decision to retire from elective politics.

The Nakasongola district NRM party chairperson, Christopher Nkoyoyo said that contesting in elective politics is a person decision, adding that one is free to retire. According to Nkoyoyo, it is good that Muruli is still committed to serving in government in any other position and hasn’t quit NRM.

Muruli served as the National Resistance Council Member and Constituency Assembly delegate for Nakasongola County before it was split to create Budyebo County in 2011. He also served as Minister for Security between 1996-2003 and 2011-15 as well as Minister for Labour and Social development in 2015-16. Muruli is the second Minister to announce his decision to step down from elective politics.

Local Government Minister and Igara West Member of Parliament Raphael Magyezi told URN over the weekend that he is retiring from elective politics after serving for 10 years.

******

URN