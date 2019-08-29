BISHOP KAZIIMBA: I am on a holistic mission to unite the church

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly elected Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu says his term of service will be a ‘holistic mission’ to unite the Church.

Bishop Kaziimba, the outgoing Bishop of Mityana Diocese, was announced the ninth Archbishop of the Church of Uganda this afternoon, having been elected by more than two-thirds of the majority during the House of Bishops sitting held at St Paul Cathedral, Namirembe.

Kaziimba observed that Christians seemingly disunited along with political and cultural backgrounds creating a challenge to the evangelization of the gospel. He adds that for successful service he will need the support of an undivided Church; from the bishops, political leaders, cultural leaders and more so the lay Christians.

Kaziimba, 57, was born to Besweri Kaddu and Jessica Nanyonjo on August 15, 1962, at Gulama-Najja Kyaggwe. He has been at the helm of Mityana Diocese for almost eleven years having been consecrated I, 2008.

He grew up with his mother at Makindye who took the responsibility of his primary education in Gakuwebwa Munno Nursery and Lusaka Primary School before joining Seeta College Mwanyanjiri for his secondary education. He later trained as a Lay-Leader at Baskerville Theological College, Ngogwe in 1985 and was subsequently posted to Lugazi St. Peter’s Church.

He trained at Uganda Martyrs’ Seminary and ordained in December 1990 by then-Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo. He also holds a diploma and undergraduate degree in theology from Uganda Christian University, a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Western theological seminary, Holland, Michigan, USA.

Kaziimba is slated to replace Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who will be retiring in 2020. The installation ceremony will take place on March 1.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Rt. Rev. Stanley Ntagali has tipped his successor to watch out for persons who proclaim Christ while in Church and practice the opposite elsewhere.

In the same development, the Provincial Secretary Canon Captain William Ongeng says the process of electing the new Archbishop has been challenged with speculation. He adds that as the process has been completed a series of pre-installation activities will be undertaken.

Between now and March 1, 2020, Archbishop Stanley Ntagali will continue to do the work of the Archbishop and the Bishop of Kampala Diocese, as well as continue to bid farewell to each of the 37 Dioceses.

The Archbishop-elect will say farewell to his Diocese and prepare to move to Kampala. His current Diocese will elect a new Bishop since he will leave his Diocese to also become the Bishop of Kampala Diocese.

Bishop Edison Irigei, Dean of the Church of Uganda, said, “We thank God for His clear voice and direction among us for who shall be our next leader. We also ask all Christians to pray for this season of transition, especially for the Archbishop and Archbishop-elect who are bidding farewell in their dioceses, and for the Archbishop-elect to be prepared to receive the mantle of spiritual authority as Archbishop.”

The former Archbishops of the Church of Uganda:

Archbishop Leslie Brown, a British missionary (1961-1966)

Archbishop Erica Sabiti (1966 – 1974)

Archbishop Janani Luwum (1974 – 1977). Martyred in 1977.

Archbishop Silvanus Wani (1977 – 1983)

Archbishop Yona Okoth (1983 – 1995)

Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi-Nkoyoyo (1995 – 2004)

Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi (2004 – 2012)

Archbishop Stanley Ntagali (2012 – 2020)

In 1980, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire became a separate, Francophone Province, and Uganda became its own Province.

*****

URN