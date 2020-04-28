Husband reports wife to police over drug theft

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A woman has been arrested in Entebbe for allegedly stealing drugs from Kisubi Hospital.

Stella Mulobole, a cleaner at the hospital was arrested on Monday after police officers raided her home in Kawuku, Katabi Town Council. They allegedly found a variety of medical supplies and drugs, syringes and gloves among others.

She was arrested after her husband who preferred anonymity suspected her to be a thief.

According to the husband’s statement to police, Mulobole has been stealing drugs for the past two years. He says that she would return home every day with drugs packed in boxes and sell them in Kampala.

“I told the hospital that she has been stealing drugs for over 2 years now. I have always warned her to stop but in vain, he says, “she kept saying that I should mind my own business because she is over 18 years.”

Kisubi Hospital Administrator, Sr. Elizabeth Nalumansi, says the hospital management is yet to assess the total value of the recovered items.

She explains that the suspect could have accessed the drugs left in the patients’ wards.

The officer-in-charge Kisubi Police Station Moses Lugudo, says that Mulobole confessed and asked for forgiveness.

He however says that police are waiting for hospital to avail the police with the prices and quantity of the stolen items.

