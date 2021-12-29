Hundreds flock Lira hospital for free eye treatment medical camp

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of people with eye complications have flocked Lira Regional Referral Hospital to get free treatment.

The medical camp that started on Monday was organized by the Pakistani Association in Lira with the support from the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation Africa.

The five doctors from Pakistan, the USA, and the UK are offering eye screening and cataract surgeries in the exercise that is expected to target more than 5,000 people.

By Monday, over 300 people were screened and booked for immediate surgeries while others received prescribed medication.

Tom Odongo alias Monbwonyo, the Clan Chief of Arak-Okweroyitu from Kole district who was among the people who were treated says that he has been struggling with poor vision for almost 30 years. He says that he is optimistic that the operation will grant him relief.

Eric Takayula, a 45-year-old traveled all the way from Kamuli district for a second surgery on his left eye. Takayula had developed a condition that led to total blindness while in Kampala city where he was a boda boda rider.

Robert Mwesigwa, Takayula’s younger son says that he is excited that his father will be able to regain both his sight after the operation.

Jennifer Apong, a resident of Owiti village, Amuca ward in Lira City West division is excited about her father’s operation.

According to Apong, her 67-year-old father was scheduled for an eye operation in 2020 but the operation could not be done due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Celina Akoli from Amolatar district is disappointed that her sight problem cannot be handled by the medics due to her old age. The 86-year-old was only given drugs and advised to go back home because her poor vision came as a result of old age.

Meanwhile, Ssikandar Iftikhar, the Founder of Overseas Pakistan Global Foundation Africa explained that the camp targeted people with eye problems because their treatment requires a specialist.

The three days exercise has attracted people from entire northern Uganda and beyond.

*****

URN