Human skull discovered during search for missing head of Lwengo teen girl

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There has been a shocking discovery of a human skull in Kyamaganda swamp where the torso of 14-year-old Monica Namusanya was found on Wednesday.

Namusanya disappeared on January 17, 2012. Her decomposing torso was discovered by residents of Kyamaganda village, Kisekka sub-county on Wednesday.

Amidst the search for Namusanya’s missing head, residents and police stumbled on a skull of another person believed to have been beheaded since there were no other body parts around it.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Region Police spokesperson, says the recovered skull isn’t for the teenager.

He further attributes the gruesome incidents to increasing acts of witchcraft in Lwengo district.

He says that ritual murders are picking up and warned the public to be vigilant and inform the authorities about suspicious activities in their area.

He further says they are still looking for Namusanya’s head and hunting for the killers. Police took the skull to try and identify the deceased.

In the meantime, Nsubuga says they are also looking for people who attacked Jimmy Ssekajjugo and destroyed his property accusing him of killing Namusanya.

URN