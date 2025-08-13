Huawei Technologies launches inaugural 2025-2026 Huawei ICT Competition

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Huawei Technologies Uganda Company Limited has officially launched its nationwide 2025- 2026 Huawei ICT Competition, an initiative aimed at nurturing local ICT talent and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The event, held at State House Nakasero, was officiated by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet K. Museveni, and attended by senior ministry officials, diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, Huawei executives, and aspiring technologists.

The Huawei ICT Competition is a global program designed to encourage young people to excel in Information and Communications Technology through structured training, industry-level exposure, and competitive platforms that drive digital transformation.

With the theme “Connection, Glory, Future” and the slogan “I.C. The Future,” the competition engages higher education institutions, training centers, and technology enthusiasts to strengthen the ICT talent ecosystem.

The launch also recognized the achievements of Ugandan participants in the 2024-2025 global finals in Shenzhen, China, and the 2025 Seeds for the Future training program. Students from Gulu University, Muni University, Kabale University, and Cavendish University secured second- place prizes in the Cloud Track and Innovation competitions, showcasing skill, determination, and creativity on the international stage.

Among those honored was Ms. Michelle Kapsanduy Chemutai, a former participant who became the first female instructor in Africa to earn the Huawei Certified ICT Expert (HCIE) certification in Inter-networks.

She passed her written exam in November 2024, underwent intensive training, and succeeded in the lab exam in May 2025, earning recognition for her achievement. All successful participants in Huawei’s flagship corporate social responsibility programs, Seeds for the Future and the ICT Competition, received cash awards for their accomplishments.

Janet Museveni commended the students for their courage to learn, challenge themselves, and excel. “Our young people have not only participated in the Huawei programs, in and out of the country, but they have also excelled,” she said, extending gratitude to Huawei and the People’s Republic of China for their continued partnership in empowering Uganda’s youth.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Zhang Lizhong, congratulated the winners, praising their mastery of cutting-edge technologies and lauding Huawei’s commitment to bridging Uganda’s digital skills gap through initiatives like the Digitruck, Seeds for the Future, the ICT Academy, and this competition. He emphasized that such programs align with broader China-Uganda strategic cooperation under frameworks such as FOCAC and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Huawei Eastern Africa Multi-Country Regional CEO, Mr. Dong Xuefeng, reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to fostering innovation and digital growth in Uganda. He thanked the First Lady for launching the 2025-2026 competition and acknowledged the Ministry of Education’s guidance in enabling impactful collaborations.

Sharing her experience, Blessed Nanyonga, a Seeds for the Future program alumna, described the training as transformative, offering hands-on experience in emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, cloud computing, networking, and problem-solving. She expressed determination to apply these skills towards sustainable development, social impact, and youth empowerment, affirming that Ugandans are “not being left behind.”

Globally, the Huawei ICT Competition attracts massive participation, with the 9th edition drawing more than 150,000 students from over 2,000 institutions across 80 countries.

Participants benefit from advanced technology training in AI, cloud computing, 5G, cybersecurity, and IoT, as well as globally recognized certifications, industry exposure, and enhanced university-industry collaboration.

Ugandan participants can compete in three tracks: Network Track (data communication, security, WLAN, routing and switching, and network security), Cloud Track (cloud computing, big data, AI), and Computing Track (cloud and server operating systems on openEuler, database systems on openGauss, and Kunpeng architecture).

Winners of the national preliminaries and finals will represent Uganda in the regional competitions in South Africa, and the global finals in Shenzhen, China, in May 2026. Top performers will receive cash prizes, certificates, and opportunities for internships and employment with Huawei and its partners. Registration is available online through the ICT Competition-Huawei Talent portal or via QR code.