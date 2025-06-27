Huawei technologies launch 2025 campus cecruitment drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Huawei Technologies Uganda has announced its 2025 Campus Recruitment Program, aimed at unlocking the potential of Uganda’s ambitious graduates and final-year university students through career-defining opportunities in the ICT sector.

Set to take place on July 2, 2025 at Kyambogo University’s Central Teaching Facility, the event will connect top talent from across Uganda with industry leaders and Huawei representatives, offering access to employment, mentorship, and participation in cutting- edge digital transformation projects.

Under the theme “The sky is the limit” and slogan “A better U for a better Uganda”, the program seeks to identify and nurture exceptional graduates through hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to Huawei’s global innovations.

Participants will explore career paths in fields such as Electrical Engineering, Cybersecurity, Software Development, Finance, and Public Management. The initiative also reflects Huawei’s wider commitment to sustainability, gender equity, and community empowerment through CSR programs like Seeds for the Future, the Huawei ICT Competition, and DigiTruck.