Huawei drives Uganda’s digital transformation through ICT initiatives

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Chinese technology giant Huawei is advancing Uganda’s digital transformation through various initiatives, as the East African nation accelerates its adoption of information and communications technology (ICT).

The company’s 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility report, released Wednesday, highlights efforts to promote digital literacy, support local communities, and build a sustainable ICT ecosystem.

One of Huawei’s flagship initiatives, the DigiTruck Project, aims to train more than 10,000 Ugandans in three years. Launched in 2023, the project features a solar-powered 40-foot mobile classroom repurposed from shipping containers, equipped with 21 laptops and internet connectivity. The truck travels to remote areas, delivering digital skills training. So far, more than 6,000 people have benefited from the initiative.

Government officials have praised the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with Uganda Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan, both of which prioritize the digital economy.

“ICT is no longer a luxury but a necessity. These skills will transform communities and fuel national development,” said Denis Obua, Uganda’s government chief whip, quoted in the report.

Gao Jian, deputy managing director of Huawei Uganda, described the project as laying the foundation for a connected, intelligent society. “Through ICT, beneficiaries have become architects of their own destinies,” Gao said.

Huawei is also spearheading the Leadership, Employability, Advancement, and Possibility Digital Talent Training Program, a project donated by China to Uganda during Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s 2015 visit to China. Since its 2016 launch, over 50 Ugandans have received training in China, while another 162 have participated virtually, earning certificates.

To bridge the gap between Uganda’s growing ICT sector and its workforce, Huawei has co-hosted the National ICT Job Fair annually since 2022 in partnership with the government. The event facilitates networking, skills development, and job placements.

At last year’s fair, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ICT as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation. With over 1.3 million people employed in Uganda’s ICT sector and a 14.8 percent growth rate, Nabbanja noted its potential for job creation, wealth generation, and technological innovation.

According to Huawei, all 11 internship positions offered through the 2024 job fair have converted into full-time employment with the company.

Additionally, Huawei continues to engage young talent through ICT competitions, part of a global initiative that offers structured training, industry exposure, and career advancement opportunities, reinforcing Uganda’s digital transformation agenda. ■