How ‘Smart Policing’ through use of tech will spur Uganda Police to new heights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over the past few years, reforms anchored in innovation have begun to yield measurable improvements for Uganda Police in traffic management, crime detection, service delivery and institutional efficiency.

The Uganda Police Force is steadily redefining its operational landscape through the adoption of smart technologies, digital systems and enhanced inter-agency coordination, marking what officials describe as a new phase of professional, intelligence-led policing.

One of the most significant developments has been improved communication and coordination between security and regulatory agencies. Integrated data-sharing platforms and centralized command systems have strengthened collaboration between police, road safety authorities and local government structures.

Video Monitoring Digitalization, ITMS

The expansion of CCTV infrastructure has further strengthened the investigative capacity of the Uganda Police Force. The National Command Centre at Naguru monitors live feeds and supports rapid deployment of response units when incidents occur. Meanwhile, the digitalization of police records has improved case tracking and evidence management. Officers can retrieve and share data more efficiently across districts and specialized units.

The introduction of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System or ITMS provides rapid data collection, faster intelligence processing, transformed road enforcement by enabling more effective and timely interventions Uganda Police Force demonstrated operational reliability when a stolen car was successfully tracked and recovered within 24 hours of being reported.

Innovative ITMS has proven to be a powerful crime-fighting tool. In 2025, the system aided the Uganda Police Force as a rapid response enforcement in locating and returning more than 50 vehicles and motorcycles that had been reported stolen.

In a separate development, Ugandan police used smart solution to trace a vehicle linked to the murder of businessman Anthony Mutinisa. The system enabled investigators to trace the car movement, leading to the arrest of two suspects in Kanungu District and the recovery of the stolen car.

Security analysts say these cases reflect a broader shift from traditional checkpoint-based policing toward data-driven based on AI- technologies and reinforced confidence in digital surveillance infrastructure.

East Africa’s First-Ever Traffic Control Center

In September 2025 in Kampala a state-of-the-art traffic control centre was launched, designed to modernise traffic management across the city. The facility is serving as a central hub equipped with advanced monitoring systems, smart signal control technology, and real-time data analytics to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and enhance road safety.

Officials noted that the initiative has already seen 59 road junctions signalized and aims to lessen reliance on manual traffic enforcement,

The Motor Vehicle Registry (MVR) has launched a new electronic portal to streamline registration and record management services. This system enables the Uganda Police Force to accelerate data analysis and improve the accuracy of transport recovery. It also enhances overall data management, reduces paperwork, and addresses long-standing bottlenecks in service delivery.

Despite these gains, experts caution that technological advancement must be matched with sustained training, infrastructure maintenance and robust cybersecurity safeguards.

As digital platforms mature and inter-agency integration deepens, stakeholders believe the Uganda Police Force is laying the groundwork for more efficient, transparent and accountable service delivery.